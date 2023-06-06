RECALL ALERT: You’ll want to stop using this juicer and get a refund

Empower Brands is recalling the Power XL Self-cleaning juicer because it can rupture and cut you or leave particle shavings in your juice.

HOUSTON – Hold up before you press the blend button on your juicer.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling the Power XL Self-Cleaning juicer because it can rupture and cut you. (CPSC)

Empower Brands is recalling the Power XL Self-cleaning juicer because it can rupture and cut you or leave particle shavings in your juice.

About 469,000 of the juicers were sold in the United States at Walmart, Target, Kohl’s, Marshalls, and other retailers from September 2020 through August 2022. The manufacturer has received 261 reports of incidents, including 47 reports of injuries like severe cuts that required stitches, bruises, and ingestion of small particles requiring medical attention.

The specific model numbers under recall are SHL90-SC and SHL96.

If you have one, you should stop using it and contact Empower Brands for a full refund.

Contact information for the manufacturer

Call Empower Brands toll-free at 866-606-2441 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at juicerrecall@brandprotectplus.com or online at www.prodprotect.com/recall/juicer or https://powerxlproducts.com and click on “Safety Recall Notice” at the top of the page for more information.