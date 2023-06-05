Teen already charged with murder accused in fatal shooting of 14-year-old found dead in SE Houston

HOUSTON – An 18-year-old has been charged in the death of a missing 14-year-old boy, whose body was found in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Zourian Stephon Lewis, 18, was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Carlos Lugo, 14.

Lewis was already booked into the Harris County Jail for another murder that happened at 9955 Buffalo Speedway on Nov. 17, 2022, according to HPD.

What happened

Lugo, who was reported missing on Jan. 23, was last seen in the 2000 block of Tidwell Road, investigators said.

On Feb. 4, Texas EquuSearch crews stumbled upon a body along a fence line in the 2000 block of Firnat Street around 11 a.m. The body was in a state of decomposition.

READ: Body discovered during search in SE Houston confirmed to be missing 14-year-old boy, HPD says

An autopsy was ordered and identified the victim as Lugo. It also revealed that he suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

Further investigation identified Lewis as the suspect in the shooting and he was charged on Saturday.