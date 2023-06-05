Man fatally shot, another hospitalized after separate shootings in NE Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY – A man is dead and another man is hospitalized after they were both shot in northeast Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s office.

It happened on Aldine Bender Road near Lee Road just before midnight.

Investigators said deputies were investigating the first shooting at an apartment complex, where one of the men was found dead.

Meanwhile, officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of another man shot nearby. He was taken to an area hospital where he is expected to be OK.

Investigators said both men, believed to be in their 20s, showed up at the apartment complex to meet with a group of people.

It’s unclear at this time what led to the shooting.

Authorities are looking for at least two suspects involved. It is believed both shootings are connected.