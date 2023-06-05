Driver strikes 2 women, several vehicles before being assaulted by witness outside N. Houston bar

A man is in critical condition after he hit several vehicles, struck two women, and was then assaulted by a group of people before being hit with a stun gun by officers outside a north Houston bar early Monday, the Houston Police Department said.

According to investigators, a man got into an argument with a driver who was attempting to pick him up from the bar.

At some point, the driver tried to leave but ended up hitting several vehicles in the process.

Later, police said the driver backed in reverse and hit two women in the walkway, and reversed around once more, hitting a power pole. Power was knocked out in the area.

Police said witnesses in the area became upset. That was when police said they pulled the driver out of the vehicle and punched him.

Officers arrived at the scene and tried to break it up. One of the men who reportedly assaulted the driver took off running. Police said a brief chase ensued, and that man punched the pursuing officer in the face. He was shocked with a stun gun and was taken into custody.

Both women who were struck were taken to an area hospital where one of them remains in critical condition.

The driver is also in critical condition. Investigators said he was believed to be under the influence.

The officer who was punched is expected to be OK.

No additional injuries were reported.