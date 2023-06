HOUSTON – An overturned 18-wheeler has closed several eastbound lanes of the Katy Freeway at Wood Road in Waller County Friday afternoon, according to Houston TranStar.

The accident, which involved three vehicles, including the heavy truck, was reported at 1:32 p.m.

All main lanes were closed as crews worked to clear debris.

It is unknown if any injuries were reported. Emergency vehicles responded to the scene.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area