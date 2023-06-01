Calling all babies: Search for 2023 Gerber Baby now open

Do you have the next Gerber Baby? If you think so, now is the time to select the 2023 Gerber Baby!

On May 31, Gerber launched its iconic Photo Search Contest to find the next Spokesbaby, an annual tradition since 2010.

For the first time this year, parents will be able to join the fun. Gerber is encouraging parents to submit their own childhood photos as a throwback to their Gerber Baby days, along with photos of their little ones on its website between May 31 and June 10.

“This year’s program honors the full-circle journey from baby to parent in a fun way, uniquely connecting parents with their little ones,” said Angela Madlangbayan, Vice President of Marketing at Gerber. “Each year we are blown away by all the submissions and look forward to supporting parents and caregivers who are nurturing this next generation. Through our partnership with March of Dimes, we’re ensuring this beloved tradition continues to provide resources and support to parents and babies who need them the most.”

Judges will search for entries with compelling stories and memorable baby expressions.

The 2023 Gerber Baby will serve as “Chief Growing Officer,” be featured on the brand’s social media channels and in marketing campaigns throughout the year, win a $25,000 cash prize, a wardrobe from Gerber Childrenswear and a one-year supply of Gerber products, along with other treats from ezpz and BÉIS Travel.

Also, to celebrate the contest’s 13th anniversary, Gerber will make a matching donation of the winning baby’s cash prize to support March of Dimes’ maternal and infant health programs.