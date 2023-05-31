Texas mother, father graduate from Texas university with daughter

SEGUIN, Texas – When a child graduates from a university, families celebrate the special day.

For the Adams family, graduation day was a spectacular occasion because the daughter, mother, and father all received their degrees at the same time, according to a news release from Texas Lutheran University in Seguin, Texas. Graduation was on May 13.

Ashley Adams studied education and was excited that her parents continued their studies.

“Who else can say that they went to college with both of their parents and will be walking the stage with them? My parents didn’t get to finish their education because they wanted to start a family and there were better opportunities at the time to obtain that goal. I remember how proud I was when they decided to go back to school at a local community college,” she said.

Ashley’s mother, Robyn, received a Master of Accountancy Degree. Her father Greg, who served in the Army for 22 years, was a business major.

Like most mothers, Robyn was protective of her other classmates and supported them, while Greg got involved in the school by joining its golf team.

“I think that they have had such a presence on campus, and I am so lucky and proud to call them my parents. Graduating with my family is by far going to be one of the most special moments of my life,” Ashley said.

The pair were in community college and later transferred to TLU when they saw the beautiful campus.