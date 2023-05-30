Memorial Day at the beach in Galveston with KPRC 2′s Bill Spencer

You really couldn’t pick a much prettier day or place to celebrate the unofficial start of summer, Memorial Day 2023, than on the beach in Galveston.

You really couldn’t pick a much prettier day or place to celebrate the unofficial start of summer, Memorial Day 2023, than on the beach in Galveston.

After too many years of COVID restrictions and worry, Galveston was finally packed with families, food, music, and folks cooling out and chilling down in the water.

For Stephanie Lazalde, it was the perfect recipe for a great time with her children.

”I mean, sandwiches, music, water, snow cones. What could be better!?” Stephanie said.

“It’s normally a family tradition for us to come down to Galveston and spend the day with the whole family swimming and cooking and hanging out,” said Russell Medrano.

With more than 30 miles of beach to enjoy, you can shake it down to some great music on the sand or simply lay down and read, fly a kite, or throw a baseball with your dad.

And then there are the artistic types, like Wendy Medrano, who decided to do a little body art on her boyfriend Jesus.

“Well, I’m trying to make sure my name is on his back like that. So, I’m painting my name on him using sunscreen,” Wendy said.

For grandmother Marion Coles, who brought her daughter Caroline and all of her kids, spending Memorial Day in Galveston was the perfect way to get her grandchildren all together and away from video games and cellphones.

“It’s just lovely to have the kids altogether today,” Marion said.

But in the end, Memorial Day is all about the brave soldiers who fought and died for our freedom.

And the Martinez family from Houston wanted all of us to remember that today is more than just having a good time.

It’s to honor those soldiers who paid the ultimate price.

“We thank you, all of you brave soldiers, with this salute,” Martin Martinez yells out, as he raises his hand to his forehead, giving a salute to us all.