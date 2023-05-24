All-woman construction company helping disabled veteran rebuild

A Houston area veteran can enjoy his retirement a lot easier thanks to two local companies who saw his story on KPRC 2.

In April, KPRC introduced you to Frank Godek. The disabled veteran told us he had given a construction company nearly $38,000 in August to repair his home after a storm.

Godek says the company abandoned the project and left him a big mess. Things have changed in the month since our last visit to see Godek in Hitchcock.

“Things are getting done,” said Godek.

Improvements are finally happening on his property.

Houston Window Experts and the women-veteran-owned company TexCoast Renovations stepped in to make Frank’s house a happy home.

The two companies contacted Frank after seeing his story on TV.

“We just love to help people, especially a retired veteran,” said Jeremy Devereaux with Houston Window Experts.

In one day, the two companies worked to finish a project that Frank had waited almost a year to see completed.

“We wanted to help fix his house and get it back to the way that it should be,” said Lacy Gester with TexCoast Renovations.

“I’m not used to having people do things for me,” said Godek.

“You don’t know how much I appreciate it, and I’ve never had anybody, but you people, do it before. You are the first persons who ever really helped me out,” he added.

Godek says he’s now looking forward to living the rest of his days safe and sound in his retirement home.

“I’m just hoping He [God] doesn’t call me too soon after the house is fixed because I want to be able to enjoy it, thanks to you people,” said Godek.