‘A great opportunity’: Houston Texans, community give back during 11th annual Texans Care Volunteer Day

HOUSTON – On Saturday, the Houston Texans football players and Texans fans came together to help others for the 11th annual Texans Care Volunteer Day.

This is a day that encourages people to get out into their communities and volunteer throughout the city. Houston Texans President Greg Grissom, Texans players, legends, cheerleaders and TORO came out for the event.

More than 1,000 people signed up to lend a hand. There were five locations where people could volunteer. This included the Houston Food Bank, AAMA George I. Sanchez Bright Beginnings Center, YMCA Camp Cinco, Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston and Casa de Esperanza de los Ninos.

Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward said it felt good to give back.

“I used to do this with my parents when I was young. Stuff like this excites me and seeing some of my teammates. I get to do it with them, and I get to see what type of team I’m on,” he said.

Volunteers packed and repackaged food at the food bank and helped clean the playground and assisted with gardening at the Bright Beginnings Center.

Noelia Obregon and her family have been volunteering for three years.

“We love it. We think it’s a great opportunity to show our kids to give to the community,” she said.

Chevron was a special sponsor for the event as well as the United Way of Greater Houston.