Southwest Houston residents concerned neighborhood park has turned into ‘drug-selling place’ after string of shootings

HOUSTON – Houston police are following up on leads that they hope will identify two men seen in surveillance video shooting towards a southwest Houston park on Tuesday.

Just before 3 a.m., shots were fired at the Bonham Family Nature Park on Fondren.

A neighbor’s surveillance video showed two people getting out of a white car and shooting.

Houston police told KPRC 2 they did respond to the area for a discharge of firearms call, and when they arrived on the scene, they didn’t find anyone or anything. However, a spokesperson did say they were following up on several leads as they continue to “actively investigate” the incident.

Nearby residents said the number of shots is new, but they aren’t surprised by gunfire.

“I see it as a usual thing in this neighborhood now,” said resident James Solar. “I’ve lived in this house for about 24 years, and in the last five years, there’s been a transition in the neighborhood. It’s not infrequent to hear shots on that street right there when I’m trying to watch TV at night. It’s a common place. I would say at least twice a week I hear gunshots.”

Solar said he and other neighbors got the county to turn the empty lot into a park. They had hopes of enjoying it, but said can rarely enjoy it out of fear. r

“Something’s got to be done. It’s terrible. We have a little park at the end of the street, and I think it’s turned into a drug-selling place. I don’t know what the answer is but something’s wrong,” he said.