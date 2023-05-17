Sales tax holidays for certain water, energy-efficient products set for May 27-29: See what items qualify

AUSTIN – Families and businesses in Texas can save money when purchasing certain water and energy-efficient products soon.

The Water-Efficient Products and ENERGY STAR®sales tax holidays, which were created by the Texas Legislature, both take place Saturday, May 27, through Monday, May 29. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s office estimates shoppers will save $14.3 million in state and local sales tax, a news release said.

This is the eighth year of the Water-Efficient Products Sales Tax Holiday. Products that display a WaterSense® label or logo can be purchased tax-free for personal or business use, Hegar said. These include showerheads, bathroom sink faucets and accessories, toilets, urinals and landscape irrigation controls.

You can buy, rent or lease the following ENERGY STAR®-labeled items tax-free:

Air conditioners (with a sales price of $6,000 or less).

Refrigerators (with a sales price of $2,000 or less).

Ceiling fans.

Incandescent and fluorescent light bulbs.

Clothes washers.

Dishwashers.

Dehumidifiers.

Examples of items that do not qualify and are taxable, even if they are ENERGY STAR®-labeled, include:

Water heaters.

Clothes dryers.

Freezers.

Stoves.

Attic fans.

Heat pumps.

Wine refrigerators.

Kegerators.

Beverage chillers.

“Older, inefficient appliances and outdated water systems can put a tremendous strain on our power grids and water supplies,” Hegar said. “By taking advantage of these sales tax holidays, Texans can make upgrades that will help alleviate those pressures and lower their utility bills — while saving money on state and local sales taxes.”

The sales tax holiday also applies to lawn and garden products that help conserve water outdoors. Items qualifying for the exemption include soaker or drip-irrigation hoses, moisture controls for sprinkler or irrigation systems, mulch, and plants, trees and grass. These items can be purchased tax-free for residential use only, according to the news release.

Hegar said there’s no limit to the number of water-efficient or water-conserving products you can purchase tax-free. For more information on the Water-Efficient Products Sales Tax Holiday, visit the comptroller’s website.