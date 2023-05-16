Have you seen him? 21-year-old man wanted for sexually abusing child for nearly 2 years

Nahun Vasquez Hernandez is wanted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

HOUSTON – A 21-year-old man is wanted for sexually abusing a child for nearly two years.

On Feb. 23, 2021, Houston police said they were alerted that Hernandez was sexually assaulting a child from August 2019 through February 2021.

Hernandez is described as a Hispanic man with brown eyes and brown hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.