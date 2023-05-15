Chandler Rome from the Athletic talks Astros baseball with KPRC 2 Sports Team

KPRC 2 sports invites, Chandler Rome from the Athletic to talk Astros baseball.
They sit down to talk about all the recent injuries, what the Astros are doing at the catcher position, and Jose Abreu’s slow start to the season.
