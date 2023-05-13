Anahuac woman accused of making threats toward elementary school

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas – An Anahuac woman is facing charges after authorities said she made threats toward an elementary school.

According to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, at 10 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to a call at Anahuac Elementary School regarding threats against the school and it’s administrators.

“Sheriff’s Deputies and Detectives swiftly responded, began conducting an investigation, and kept law enforcement presence on campus to protect students and staff,” the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives were able to obtain probable cause to secure seven arrest warrants for a suspect using information provided by school administrators and staff.

Lolita Alfred of Anahuac was arrested at her home without incident shortly after the warrants were issued. Officials said she made multiple violent threats toward the school. Her bond is set at $350,000.

Lolita Alfred (Chambers County Sheriff's Office)

“I appreciate the communication and cooperation with Anahuac ISD. The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office will always act aggressively and decisively toward any threats made against the safety of our children or educational staff”, said Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.