Chicago woman arrested in series of baseball bat attacks, police say

A Chicago woman arrested in a series of unprovoked baseball bat attacks on other women was accused of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and other crimes, authorities said Thursday.

Denise Solorzano, 26, also faces multiple counts of aggravated battery in a public place and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, Chicago police said in a statement.

In an earlier statement, the police department said five assaults were reported on two days — Sunday and Tuesday — on the city’s Northwest side. A bat was used in three of them, the department said.

