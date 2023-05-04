Elderly couple dies trying to escape burning home in Montgomery County, fire officials say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A couple has been found dead after a fire at a home in the Montgomery County area Thursday morning.

The Montgomery County Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at a mobile home located in the 41700 block of Woodway near 1486 around 3 a.m.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and found the mobile home engulfed in flames. When they extinguished the fire and entered the home, they found the couple near the front door.

Fire and EMS attempted to save the couple at the scene but they did not survive their injuries.

Investigators said the fire started near the rear of the home, and it appears the couple, who was likely an elderly couple, was overcome by smoke as they attempted to escape from the front door, which was locked with a double-keyed deadbolt.

In the past month, Montgomery County officials said a total of four people have lost their lives in the county to fires. Officials are encouraging all residents to make sure their fire alarms are working throughout their homes and plan for at least two quick escape routes in the event of a fire.

If your home’s exit door is equipped with a double-keyed deadbolt, the MCFMO recommends replacing it with a single-cylinder lock that has a thumb turn on the inside. As an alternative, the key can be left in the lock or hung nearby for quick access in an emergency.