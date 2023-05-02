Tuesday Morning stores going out of business after 49 years

HOUSTON – A Texas home goods favorite is closing its doors after 49 years in business.

According to an Instagram post, the Dallas-based home decor store Tuesday Morning will be closing its doors in 2023.

KPRC 2′s sister station KSAT reported that Tuesday Morning initially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May 2020. At that time, the chain said it planned on closing hundreds of stores to focus on high-performance locations. The company filed a second bankruptcy in Feb. 2023 due to “exceedingly burdensome debt,” CEO Andrew Berger said.

Tuesday Morning said it was going to continue to operate in “high-traffic regions” and close “unprofitable and underperforming stores.”

By doing that, the company said, Tuesday Morning could “emerge from bankruptcy with a profitable, cash-generating store fleet that serves its most engaged and loyal customers.”

However, the company did not successfully turn it around, and was put up for auction.

The chain now joins the other Texas-based home goods chain, Pier 1, with closing its doors.

Beginning on April 29, the store started its liquidation sale, offering savings of up to 30% off.

“Starting today, we have begun the process of closing all our stores. Our Going Out of Business Sale is in stores now, with savings up to 30% off. Thank you for 49 years of loyalty and support,” the company shared on social media.

Customers who have a gift card are urged to use it before it’s too late. Gift cards and merchandise return gift cards will be accepted until May 13, 2023.

Loyal customers shared their thoughts on the closure through Instagram comments.

“I am devastated! I have been going to Tuesday morning since I was a girl with my mom and they were only open on Tuesday mornings!” - @momto5daughters

“NO! My favorite store is closing near my location that’s my waiting spot when my mother Is in Dialysis and always came out with something 😢 now where will I make time while waiting,” - @sarahg8083

“So dang sad that y’all are closing! Been away from one for 3 years and now I’m moving to a place with a store. By the time I get there it’ll be closed. 😑😭” -@volgirl93

The Houston Chronicle shared that the chain has at least 10 Houston area stores at the following locations:

10516 Old Katy Road, Houston

901A N. Shepherd Drive, Houston

5419 FM 1960 W., Houston

1365 Kingwood Drive, Houston

1406 N. Loop 336 W, Conroe

172 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood

870 S. Mason Road, Katy

24427 Katy Fwy, Katy

17937 I-45 South, Shenandoah

4690 Louetta Road, Spring

