These are the Pier 1 stores that will close in the Houston area and when

HOUSTON – Seven Pier 1 Imports stores in Houston will close later this year after the company announced they have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The home goods store headquartered in Fort Worth made the announcement earlier this week while they continued talks with buyers as the company was listed for sale.

A bankruptcy judge in Virginia ordered to reject the leases and close 400 stores in the U.S., including seven of those around the Houston-area. There are currently 14 stores.

Here are the stores officially closing within the next month.

Willowbrook - 177725 Tomball Parkway, Houston.

Date of closure: Feb. 29

Copperwood Village - 6815 Highway 6 N, Houston.

Date of closure: March 31.

Pasadena - 5660 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena.

Date of Closure: March 31.

Meyerland Plaza - 110 Meyerland Plaza Mall, Houston.

Date of closure: March 31.

Pearland - 3113 Silverlake Village Dr., Pearland.

Date of closure: March 31

Galveston - 6228 Broadway St., Galveston.

Date of closure: March 31.

Bellaire - 2501 Rice Blvd., Houston

Date of Closure: March 31.

College Station - 1424 Texas Avenue South, College Station

Date of closure: March 3