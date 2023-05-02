2 men hospitalized after drive-by shooting outside SE Houston home

2 men seriously injured in shooting in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – Two men were seriously injured in a shooting outside of a home in southeast Houston Tuesday, the Houston Police Department said.

Homicide detectives received reports about a shooting that happened in the 14100 block of Autumn Ridge Trail Drive near Cullen Boulevard at around 1:15 p.m.

Homicide detectives are at the scene of a shooting of 2 men outside a residence in the 14100 block of Autumn Ridge Trail Dr., near Cullen Blvd., around 1:15 p.m.



Both victims were taken to hospitals with serious injuries.



A suspect(s) was seen fleeing in a red sedan.#HouNews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 2, 2023

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victims with gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to the hospital, HPD said.

The suspect(s) fled the scene in a red sedan.

No further details were provided.