2 men hospitalized after drive-by shooting outside SE Houston home

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

2 men seriously injured in shooting in southeast Houston (HPD)

HOUSTON – Two men were seriously injured in a shooting outside of a home in southeast Houston Tuesday, the Houston Police Department said.

Homicide detectives received reports about a shooting that happened in the 14100 block of Autumn Ridge Trail Drive near Cullen Boulevard at around 1:15 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victims with gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to the hospital, HPD said.

The suspect(s) fled the scene in a red sedan.

No further details were provided.

