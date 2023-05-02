2 men hospitalized after drive-by shooting outside SE Houston home

HOUSTON – Two men were seriously injured in a shooting outside of a home in southeast Houston Tuesday, the Houston Police Department said.
Homicide detectives received reports about a shooting that happened in the 14100 block of Autumn Ridge Trail Drive near Cullen Boulevard at around 1:15 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victims with gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to the hospital, HPD said.
The suspect(s) fled the scene in a red sedan.
No further details were provided.