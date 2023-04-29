67º

Man accused of driving drunk with children in the vehicle in northeast Harris County

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

A man was arrested after being accused of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger. (Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested and accused of drunk driving with several children in his car in northeast Harris County, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

Deputies were called on Thursday around 6:46 p.m. to a McDonald’s in the 6900 block of FM 1960 Road East because of a disturbance in the drive-thru.

Pct. 4 said a vehicle was driving fast in the parking lot, and officials conducted a traffic stop. The driver was Donald Williams, 41, and authorities said he appeared to be intoxicated.

There were several children in his car, and the youngest was 3-years-old. Pct. 4 said they conducted standardized field sobriety tests, and he was found to be intoxicated.

Williams was charged with the felony, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger. His bond was $2,000, and he paid his bail.

