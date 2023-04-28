Idaho college student killings: Surviving roommate agrees to interview by the defense

Bethany Funke agreed to be interviewed by defense counsel in Reno, Nevada, instead of taking the stand at Bryan Kohberger’s preliminary hearing in June.

One of two roommates who survived a gruesome quadruple homicide in their Idaho home last year has agreed to be interviewed by the defense, days after her attorney asked a judge to reject a request for her to attend the suspect’s hearing in June.

An attorney for Bethany Funke, one of the surviving roommates, wrote in a motion on April 21 that Funke had been subpoenaed to appear at murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s preliminary hearing in June, as well as potentially for the duration of his trial.

The judge in the case released Funke from the subpoena on April 26 after the prosecution and defense said in court documents she agreed to be interviewed by defense counsel in Reno, Nevada, where she is from, instead of taking the stand in Idaho in June.

Read this story in its entirety on today.com.