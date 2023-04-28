Caught on camera: Man punches store employee, knocks over stand while stealing bottle of alcohol

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public's assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a shoplifting turned robbery bodily injury.

HOUSTON – Officials with Houston Police Department are looking for a man who was caught on camera punching a store clerk while stealing alcohol.

The robbery occurred in the 6200 block of South Lake Houston Parkway at around 5 p.m. on March 16.

Surveillance video showed the suspect walking into the convenience store and using an ATM to withdraw money. Then, he walked over to the coolers and took what appeared to be a bottle of alcohol.

Watch the surveillance video here.

The robber attempted to flee with the bottle, but that was when one of the employees attempted to stop him.

The employee took the bottle away from him, and that was when the suspect pushed him, video shows.

After a brief argument, the suspect walked out of the store, walked back in, and punched the employee several times in the face. He then grabbed another bottle of alcohol and fled the store, knocking over a stand of merchandise on his way out.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, and black shoes. He was also seen wearing a black bandana on his head.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.