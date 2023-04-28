12-year-old shot in the arm in north Harris County; 14-year-old possible classmate detained by deputies

A 12 year old girl was shot at least once in the arm in north Harris County

A 12-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot at least once in the arm in a north Harris County neighborhood, according to authorities.

Harris County Pct. 4 deputies responded to Imperial Green Drive near Imperial Lake Drive at around 2 a.m.

It was unclear what led to the shooting, however, deputies said the 14-year-old accused of shooting the girl is believed to be her classmate.

The girl was taken to a hospital where she is expected to be OK. The classmate was detained by deputies for questioning.

The investigation remains ongoing.