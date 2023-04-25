1DAYHOUSTON: A day to set all differences aside and help your community

Love Has No Limits works to bring communities together by putting any differences aside.

The non-profit is making a stop in our area for 1DayHouston.

During the morning of April 29, Houstonians will volunteer, in exchange they will get exclusive access to a live concert event at the Toyota Center.

The exclusive concert will be late April 29 and Sunday, April 30. Tim McGraw, Tobe Nwigwe and Parker McCollum are some of the artists headlining the exclusive concert.

Love Has No Limits shared a special promo code for our KPRC viewers. The first 100 people to register and use the promo code “FAMILY” will get registration for free.