7-Eleven urges ‘creativity’ for its $1.99 Bring Your Own Cup Day🥤

IRVING, Texas – Got $1.99? Grab your bucket or helmet or whatever and you can get some serious Slurpee over at 7-Eleven this Saturday.

On this Bring Your Own Cup Day on April 29, you can bring your creativity at participating 7‑Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stops. “Customers are encouraged to tap into their creativity and grab their favorite cup, astronaut helmet, mason jar, pie tin or any other unconventional container and fill with their favorite flavor of Slurpee drink for just $1.99*,” the company’s news release reads.

So what’s the asterisk about, you ask?

Here is the limitation: “*Promotion is limited to one cup per customer. Taxes not included in prices listed above. Any applicable taxes will apply.”

In addition to that limitation, here’s what customers need to know to participate in Bring Your Own Cup Day:

Make sure the cup is food-safe and clean.

Ensure the cup can fit upright within the 10-inch hole in the in-store display – this will ensure it can also fit under the Slurpee drink dispenser.

Confirm the cup is watertight AKA leak proof! No crying over spilled Slurpee drinks.

“We love seeing customers enjoy our products in fun ways – especially when it comes to our beloved, iconic Slurpee drink,” said Ben Boulden, 7‑Eleven director of proprietary beverages. “From cowboy boot to fishbowl...the more creative the cup, the better. We can’t wait to see what our customers come up with this year.”

What creative container would you bring? Let us know in the comments.🥤