WEEKEND CLOSURES: Portion of main lanes on I-69 Southwest Freeway and southbound on I-610 West Loop shut down

FIRST ON 2: Another massive closure coming to I-69/610 interchange

HOUSTON – If your first thought opening this story was, ‘Really? AGAIN?’, trust me... we understand.

The Texas Department of Transportation-Houston announced that some major closures will be taking place on a few of our most frequently used highways this weekend.

Crews will be closing all the main lanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound and southbound at I-610 West Loop.

This is part of an ongoing Houston 610 at 69 interchange project.

The project will start Friday at 8 a.m. and is expected to conclude Monday, April 24 at 5 a.m.

For more details, go to Click2Houston.com/traffic.