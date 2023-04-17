UK council releases rap video to highlight voter ID requirements ahead of local elections

NORFOLK, UK – A council in Norfolk, UK, has released a rap track to highlight new rules relating to voter ID ahead of upcoming local elections in May.

South Norfolk Council released the footage, which features Trevor Holden, referred to as T-Dawg in the footage, managing director of Broadland and South Norfolk Councils, “spitting bars” to raise awareness of the rules.

“ID like a boss and check you have the photo ID you need to vote on 4 May,” the caption with the footage says.

Credit: South Norfolk Council via Storyful