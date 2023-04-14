Richest man in the city of Houston is well-known oil tycoon making $10.2B, according to Forbes

Richest man in the city of Houston is a well-known oil tycoon, according to Forbes

HOUSTON – Forbes has just released this year’s list of billionaires from around the world and a few notable Houstonians are topping the list.

Houston’s own Jeffery Hildebrand was named the richest man in the city, the Forbes List reports.

Jeffery and his wife Mindy are reportedly noted for their ‘service to employees and the community,’ according to Houston’s CultureMap.

Hildebrand’s estimated net worth in 2023 was a whopping $10.2 billion, making him the 171st richest person in the entire world.

He previously cofounded Hilcorp in 1990 and later bought out his partner for $500 million.

His 2023 fortune is about $2.7 billion higher than his 2022 net worth of $7.5 billion.

According to CultureMap, the couple previously made headlines by gifting each of his 1,381 employees a $100,000 holiday bonus.

Tilman Fertitta follows up behind Hildebrand with a climbing net worth of $8.1 billion.

Other Houston-area billionaires that made Forbes 2023 world’s richest list are:

Pipeline magnate Richard Kinder : tied for No. 317, $7.2 billion

Houston siblings and pipeline heirs Dannine Avara, Scott Duncan, Milane Frantz, and Randa Duncan Williams : all tied for No. 352, $6.8 billion

Toyota mega-dealer Dan Friedkin : tied for No. 466, $5.5 billion

Houston Texans owner Janice McNair : tied for No. 534, $5 billion

Hedge fund honcho John Arnold : tied for No. 878, $3.3 billion

Energy exploration chief George Bishop: tied for No. 982, $3 billion

Outside of the city of Houston, the #1 richest person in the world is listed as Bernard Arnault and his family. The 74-year-old is believed to have $211 billion.

Elon Musk made the list at #2 with a net worth of $180 billion.

