Texas woman dubbed ‘Opossum Queen’ after viral video shows her wrangling opossum from country bar

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – A Texas woman has been dubbed ‘Opossum Queen’ after being seen on a viral video fearlessly wrangling a huge opossum like a boss, KSAT News reports.

Jessica White was at the Banita Creek Hall in Nacogdoches on April 1 when she saw the uninvited creature inside.

“It was a couple of minutes after closing time. We typically turn the lights on right at midnight and give the customers one last dance,” Jonathan Aviles, the bar’s social media manager told KSAT News. “As that happened, Jessica White, a patron, noticed that the possum wandered in through one of our doors that is closest to our parking lot. It probably smelled our outside hotdog cart.”

Once White noticed that the opossum was calm, she approached and grabbed the animal. As the opossum was dangling by the tail, she then asked the owner of the bar where she should safely relocate it.

That’s when the video starts.

As White carries the opossum, she says “He’s kind of heavy” with a big smile on her face.

