VIDEO: 9 baby opossums found inside dead mother’s pouch near Briar Forest community

HOUSTON – An opossum’s litter was rescued near a Briar Forest community.

According to a Facebook post from Harris County Constable Precinct 5′s Office, a concerned citizen spotted a dead opossum that appeared to have something moving within its pouch.

Precinct 5 Animal Crimes Cpl. Kayla Fesperman found nine baby opossums inside the mother’s pouch in the 11800 block of Westmere.

According to the post, the litter was hungry and confused, but miraculously unharmed.

“Oh my gosh,” a voice can be heard saying on the video as the babies make sucking noises as they search for milk.

The litter was taken to the Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Coalition Wildlife Center for a medical evaluation.

Ad

They will be cared for and ultimately released back into their natural habitat, if possible, according to authorities.

You can watch video of the baby opossums here.