Search underway for suspects accused of fatally shooting man that hit vehicle in SW Houston

HOUSTON – A search is underway for a man and woman accused of fatally shooting a driver after he hit their vehicle in southwest Houston Friday, the Houston Police Department said.

HPD responded to reports of a shooting in the 12500 block of Hiram Clarke at around 12 a.m.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they located a man with multiple gunshot wounds on the ground outside of his vehicle. Police began to render aid and pronounced the man dead at the scene, investigators said.

According to HPD, a man and woman left a nearby gas station, and as the male driver attempted to cross Hiram Clarke, his Lexus was struck by the victim, who was in a Toyota sedan with the right of way. The man driving the Lexus then exited his vehicle and opened fire on the driver that struck his car, police said. The suspect fled the scene and has not yet been found by officers.

Investigators went to the nearby gas station where the suspects were before the shooting and observed them on surveillance video. They are asking the man and woman to come forward.