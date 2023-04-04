PHOTOS: President Donald Trump in court

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump surrendered to authorities ahead of his arraignment on criminal charges stemming from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)

NEW YORK – Former President Donald Trump appeared in a lower Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday for his arraignment on criminal charges stemming from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign.

He earlier surrendered to authorities at the Manhattan courthouse.

Trump himself described the experience as “SURREAL” as he traveled from Trump Tower to a lower Manhattan courtroom, where he was to face a judge as the first former president in American history to be criminally prosecuted.

A stone-faced Trump entered the courtroom shortly before 2:30 p.m. without saying anything. Here’s more.

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is set to appear in a New York City courtroom on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)