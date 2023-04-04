PHOTOS: President Donald Trump in court

NEW YORK – Former President Donald Trump appeared in a lower Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday for his arraignment on criminal charges stemming from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign.
He earlier surrendered to authorities at the Manhattan courthouse.
Trump himself described the experience as “SURREAL” as he traveled from Trump Tower to a lower Manhattan courtroom, where he was to face a judge as the first former president in American history to be criminally prosecuted.
A stone-faced Trump entered the courtroom shortly before 2:30 p.m. without saying anything. Here’s more.
