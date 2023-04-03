TABC finds 127 violations of businesses selling alcohol to minors during spring break

GALVESTON, TX - MAY 01: People sunbathe on the beach after it was reopened on May 1, 2020 in Galveston, Texas. (Photo by Callaghan O'Hare/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission announced Monday that they found 127 instances of businesses that sold alcohol to minors during this year’s spring break, KSAT News reports.

TABC agents reportedly conducted 1,726 compliance operations during the agency’s annual enforcement roundup and 93% of businesses complied with the law.

“This year’s results show that most businesses are continuing to take their role in promoting safe and responsible alcohol service seriously,” TABC Executive Director Thomas Graham told KSAT News.

TABC said the attempts took place at regular vacation spots such as South Padre Island, as well as festival locations like Austin and Houston, and sought to find the places that were selling alcohol to people under 21.

