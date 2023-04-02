Sen. Ted Cruz to speak at NASA Artemis II crew unveiling in Houston

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 01: : Ranking Member Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks at a hearing with the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee on Capitol Hill on March 01, 2023 in Washington, DC. The committee met to discuss the nomination of Phillip A. Washington to be Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is scheduled to speak at the NASA Artemis II crew unveiling Monday.

NASA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) will announce the four astronauts who will be the next crew to venture around the Moon.

The crew announcement will take place at Ellington Field JRB and is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Cruz will be joined by several Texas representatives including Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, and a host of other NASA leaders.

While in town, Cruz will also tour The Ion Innovation District in Midtown Houston and meet with tenant organizations. Afterward, he will hold a round table discussion with the President of Rice University President, Ion leadership, and tenant companies.