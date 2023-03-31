73º

WATCH TONIGHT: The Grand Oaks HS baseball team takes on The Woodlands HS live on KPRC 2+ ⚾

The Grand Oaks HS baseball team plays The Woodlands HS on 3/31/2023 (KPRC 2/Click2Houston.com)

We’re streaming live high school sports in the KPRC 2+ app Friday night. The Grand Oaks Grizzlies’ baseball team plays The Woodlands Highlanders starting at 6:50 p.m.

You can also click here to watch the Travis HS softball team take on George Ranch HS Friday at 5:50 p.m. or watch in the video player below:

Travis HS plays George Ranch HS on 3/31/2023 (KPRC 2/Click2Houston.com)

