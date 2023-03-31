3 teens injured during shootout between two vehicles in southeast Houston; 1 in critical condition

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after three teens were injured during a shootout early Friday morning in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. on S. Sam Houston Parkway and Beamer Road.

Police said a 16 and 17 year old inside a Chrysler 300 and a 14-year-old in another vehicle exchanged gunfire.

A Harris County constable deputy reportedly heard the gunfire and saw the Chrysler 300 driving at a high rate of speed near Fuqua Street and the Gulf Freeway. The deputy was able to stop the Chrysler 300 and found the two teens suffering from gunshot wounds, according to HPD. They were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The 14-year-old was reportedly dropped off at a hospital by a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was listed in critical condition.