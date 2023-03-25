Galveston College unveils new parking lot expansion for students, community members

Galveston College students and community members now have access to an expanding parking lot after opening this week.

In a news release, students and members of the community can find the parking lot across the street from the college’s iconic Moody Hall on the main campus on Avenue Q between 41st and 40th Streets.

With 94 parking spaces, new landscaping, additional lighting, security cameras, more sidewalks, curb stops, and improved traffic flow with six entry and exit points, the new parking lot boasts plenty of room for all.

Among the new landscaping are American Elm, Mexican Palo Verde, and Sabal Palmetto trees, as well as many shrubs and lilies.

Lastly, an ADA-accessible crosswalk was added to improve accessibility to the main campus.

The Galveston College President, W. Myles Shelton, Ed. D. said in a statement, “We’re excited for our students and the whole college community who will have the opportunity to use the new and expanded parking lots.”