Bond lowered for suspect accused of paralyzing mother of 3 after body-slamming her during robbery in SW Houston

HOUSTON – Bond has been lowered for a suspect accused of paralyzing a woman after body-slamming her in broad daylight at a southwest Houston shopping center, according to court documents.

Police said Joseph Harrell, 17, and ZJoy’Nika Woods, 19, were both arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

(From left to right): Joseph Harrell, 17, and ZJoy’Nika Woods, 19. (Houston Police Department)

The incident was reported on Feb. 13 at a shopping center in the 9800 block of Bellaire Boulevard after Nhung Troung was followed more than 20 miles from a bank at 9875 Blackhawk in southeast Houston.

Police said Woods was the driver and Harrell was the one seen on surveillance camera body-slamming the mother of three for the $4,200 she withdrew to pay for a trip home to Vietnam.

Troung is now unable to walk after her spine and legs were injured.

Harrell’s bond was initially set at $200,000 and Woods was set at $50,000.

On Thursday, Harrell’s bond was lowered to $100,000. Prior to the violent robbery, docs show that the suspect was already out on bond for unlawful carrying a gun, where his bond was also lowered from $40,000 to $30,000.

As for Troung, she says she has been the sole breadwinner for her family since her husband passed away in 2016. Working is no longer possible due to the injuries she suffered.

Her family has set up an online fundraiser to help with expenses.

