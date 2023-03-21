Abigail Zwerner, Virginia teacher shot by a student, tells ‘TODAY’: ‘Some days I can’t get out of bed’

Abigail Zwerner, the Virginia teacher who was seriously wounded when police say a 6-year-old student intentionally shot her during class, says her recovery remains grueling.

Zwerner, speaking publicly for the first time in an interview to air Tuesday on the “TODAY” show, said she faces “obstacles and challenges” following multiple operations after being shot in her left hand and upper chest. Her occupational therapy appointments have also left her physically and mentally exhausted, she told “TODAY” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.

“Some days are not so good days, where I can’t get up out of bed. Some days are better than others, where I’m able to get out of bed and make it to my appointments,” said Zwerner, 25, with her left hand bandaged after a recent fourth surgery to help a bone that was severely damaged.

