MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Five people were arrested following a chase in Montgomery County, according to the Harris County Pct. 4 Office.

Deputies said they were assisting the Houston Police Department with a stolen vehicle pursuit that ended near Las Vegas and County Road 3549.

Numerous weapons and illegal narcotics were recovered from the stolen vehicle, deputies said.

No further details were immediately reported.