Man killed, another transported to hospital after shooting behind Burger King in SE Houston, police say

Brittany Taylor, Digital Content Producer

HPD POLICE LIGHTS, STOCK (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was killed and another was transported to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday afternoon in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting was reported shortly before 1 p.m. behind a Burger King in the 7800 block of Bellfort Avenue and Dover Street.

The condition of the man who was taken to a nearby hospital is unknown at this time.

HPD homicide detectives are investigating the details on what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story.

