Coldspring liquor store owner shoots, kills would-be burglar, authorities say

COLDSPRING, Texas – A would-be thief is dead after a liquor store owner shot him early Wednesday morning in Coldspring, Texas, the San Jacinto County Sheriff said.

The shooting happened at Frank’s Liquor in the 13000 block of State Highway 150 W. and Street Lane at 5:45 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said the man broke in through the front door of the store where he was shot by the store owner. The owner told law enforcement he had spent the night at the store because he said he was too tired to drive home last night.

The suspect was transported to Cleveland Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

KPRC 2 has learned the owner bought the store about nine months ago. He lives 25 to 30 miles away.

No charges are expected at this time, according to authorities.