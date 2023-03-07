Mayor Turner to announce Spring Break Houston Traffic, Transit and Parking Plan Tuesday

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner will announce suggested driving directions and recommended parking locations to Houston’s most popular attractions for visitors during Spring Break (March 13-17).
The news conference is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. KPRC 2 will carry a livestream of the event.
The City of Houston has partnered with the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, Houston Museum District, Hermann Park/Houston Zoo, Texas Medical Center, and METRO to create easy access to Houston’s hottest spring break destinations.
Those scheduled to be in attendance at the news conference include:
- Danielle Grossman, Director of Strategic Communications, RODEOHOUSTON
- Latha Thomas, Sr. VP Marketing & Retail Operations, Houston Museum of Natural Science
- Isaac Middleton, COO, Texas Medical Center, and
- Thomas C. Lambert, President & CEO, Metropolitan Transit Authority