Mayor Turner to announce Spring Break Houston Traffic, Transit and Parking Plan Tuesday

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner will announce suggested driving directions and recommended parking locations to Houston’s most popular attractions for visitors during Spring Break (March 13-17).

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. KPRC 2 will carry a livestream of the event.

The City of Houston has partnered with the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, Houston Museum District, Hermann Park/Houston Zoo, Texas Medical Center, and METRO to create easy access to Houston’s hottest spring break destinations.

Those scheduled to be in attendance at the news conference include:

  • Danielle Grossman, Director of Strategic Communications, RODEOHOUSTON
  • Latha Thomas, Sr. VP Marketing & Retail Operations, Houston Museum of Natural Science
  • Isaac Middleton, COO, Texas Medical Center, and
  • Thomas C. Lambert, President & CEO, Metropolitan Transit Authority

