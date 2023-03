Motorcyclist dead after crash involving pickup truck on IH-69 Eastex southbound, police say

HOUSTON – A motorcyclist has been pronounced dead after being involved in a crash with a pickup truck Saturday.

According to Houston police, the crash took place on IH-69 Eastex, southbound near Cavalcade.

The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene.

It is unclear what caused the crash or if anyone will be charged in the incident.