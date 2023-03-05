Man’s body found inside Jeep at east Houston apartment complex following shooting night before, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found inside a vehicle at an east Houston apartment complex following a shooting that happened Saturday night, the Houston Police Department said.

Officers were dispatched to the 8400 block of Bucroft Street around 10:06 a.m. for reports of a man who was found shot inside a small black Jeep. Police pronounced the man dead at the scene.

A caller told HPD that the man is believed to be a victim of a shooting that happened Saturday night. The window of the car appeared to be shot out.

