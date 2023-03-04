‘When Radio was King’: Star maker behind legendary artists, including Michael Jackson, Sade releases book

HOUSTON – There’s nothing like a good song that can stir you to your core. Sometimes you wonder how someone was reading your mind, and how they tapped into your soul? How did they know exactly what you were going through, and how did they know how to say it - or ‘sanggggg’ it - in just the right note you need to hear? Well, there are some musical geniuses lurking around out there who have a true craft in finding those who can touch us with their tunes.

Gracia “TC” Thompkins, the CEO of TC Thompkins LLC Company, is one of those people. He specializes in identifying icons and marketing them into stardom.

His book “When Radio Was King” is the real story of the marketing genius behind Sade’s “Diamond Life,” Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” and Teddy Riley’s “New Jack Swing.” He is the man behind CBS, Epic Records company’s hottest runs making them the #1 label in the world for three consecutive years while solely utilizing radio platforms, and giving Epic Records its most significant profit in the label’s history.

Thompkins shares his journey from a humble background and childhood dream of achieving a lucrative career in the music industry into living his dream and spearheading genius marketing strategies for iconic artists.

“When Radio Was King,” drops the MIC on how artists such as Luther Vandross, Sade’, Teddy Riley, Teddy Pendergrass, Michael Jackson and many other legendary artists became the most significant artists in the world.

Click here to obtain a copy from Amazon.com.