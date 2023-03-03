Houston non-profit hit hard by thieves who caused thousands of dollars in damage

HOUSTON – More than a dozen of Houston’s homeless youth will have to remain on the streets after thieves stole furniture and appliances from several apartments managed by a local non-profit.

Covenant House Texas told KPRC thieves targeted four units with a total of 16 bedrooms.

“We aren’t sure how long it’s going to take to repair the units and get them readily available to get those youths off the streets. So, that’s 16 additional youths that are experiencing more days of homelessness because unfortunately, we are longer able to house them in these units,” said Program Officer for Covenant Delesha Jones.

Covenant House Texas estimates the damages to the apartments located near Tuam and Canfield at about 70 to $100,000.

“This is where you can see they removed the refrigerator, the microwave, stove, dishwasher, and they also removed the sin. And we have the washer and dryer in this space here. That was a lot stolen,” Jones said.

Jones said there was also significant water damage.

“Once they’ve removed the washer and dryer and pulled some of the plugs out, it caused water damage and then also, they vandalized the tubs, by filling the tubs up with water and caused flooding,” Jones said.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call the Houston Police Department.

If you would like to help the Covenant House Texas with donations for repairs, you can visit Donate to Robbery Relief.