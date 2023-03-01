83º

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner announces annual HPD ‘March on Crime’ initiative

Brittany Taylor, Digital Content Producer

Tags: local, crime, news, houston
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner announces annual HPD 'March on Crime' initiative.

HOUSTON – Houston Police Chief Troy Finner announced the department’s “March on Crime” initiative Wednesday.

Finner was joined by Houston City Councilmembers and HPD leaders to discuss the initiative and highlight specific efforts the Houston Police Department will use to create One Safe Houston.

During the news conference, Mayor Sylvester Turner proclaimed March 1 as March on Crime Day and thanked law enforcement for all its efforts on fighting crime in throughout Houston.

This story will be updated shortly.

