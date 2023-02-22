73º

LIVE

Local News

Federal, state, and local leaders announce results of Harris County firearms initiative

Tags: Firearms Initiative, Kim Ogg, Harris County, Crime
(Brynn Anderson, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani was joined by several federal, state, and local leaders to announce the results of a Harris County firearms initiative.

Those in attendance included:

  • Alamdar S. Hamdani, U.S. Attorney, Southern District of Texas
  • Fred Milanowski, Special Agent in Charge, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
  • Kim Ogg, District Attorney, Harris County District Attorney’s Office
  • Troy Finner, Chief, Houston Police Department
  • James Smith, Special Agent in Charge, FBI
  • Josh Wright, Chief Deputy, U.S. Marshals Service

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.